Radwood Returns To San Francisco On July 10th, Nature Is Healing

Image : Radwood/Lane Skelton

It has been over a year since the last Radwood went down, and that’s totally not righteous. The car show that celebrates the angular and analog cars, bikes, and culture of the 1980s and 1990s had grand ambitions for 2020, but the world had other things to say about that. Instead of a full slate of shows, we had to stay away from each other. As of right now, 50 percent of American adults have received at least one dose of vaccination, and it looks like we can be optimistic about meeting up this summer again. As it becomes safe to gather again, Radwood is eager to get back up and running this summer . You should be there!

Advertisement

[Disclaimer: In case you don’t already know, I am one of the co-founders of Radwood. I will directly materially benefit if you buy a ticket or some merch. I am absolutely biased in favor of this show being a roaring success. It’s important to me that you know this information. But aside from the company being successful, I definitely want to get out there and have fun with my car pals again. I really hope you’ll join us.]

Image : Radwood/Lane Skelton

Radwood is exactly what I have always wanted car shows to be. It’s a big, goofy, fun event where people don’t take themselves too seriously. We don’t like stuck up snobbery, so don’t bring any of that. Just bring your car and a good attitude. It’s not a competition, just a roaring good time. We love to celebrate the weird and quirky stuff from the era, so I promise you’ll get as much attention for your cherry Cavalier RS Convertible as the guy down the row will get for his Vector W8 (O kay, maybe that’s a stretch. Have you seen the Vector W8?).

All you need to do is bring your ride, and make sure you’re wearing period-correct attire. Acid wash denim, hair scrunchies, wind breakers, fanny packs, Reebok Pumps, the works!

Image : Radwood/Lane Skelton

Here are the details:

RADWOOD NORCAL - RADWOOD RETURNS!

Where: The San Mateo Events Center, San Mateo , California

When: Saturday , July 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST

How much: $15 to spectate, $20 to show your motorcycle, $30 to show your car, or $100 for Radwood Royalty, which gets you showcase parking and a t-shirt. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Advertisement

What else: Period dress is rad, so do it!

Register here.

Image : Radwood/Lane Skelton

Advertisement

Mark your calendars for what promises to be a totally rad time.