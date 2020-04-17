Radwood Is Doing A Show In Cyberspace This Saturday And You Should Join

How long has it been since you went to a car show? If you’re in a northern state, the answer may be since last summer. The current international health climate isn’t exactly conducive to large meetings of like-minded enthusiasts. If you’re looking for a way to get involved in the car scene without leaving your house, Radwood has just the thing for you.



As some of you may know, I am one of the co-founders of the 80s and 90s automotive festival known as Radwood. We were really hoping to run a dozen great shows this year, but we’ve already been forced to push back our South Carolina and Philadelphia shows in 2020. Who knows when we’ll be able to get ‘back to normal’ again. We all hope it’s soon.

In the meantime, we’re going to put on a digital car show this Saturday on Instagram. If you have a car, truck, or motorcycle from the 80s or 90s you should definitely participate. So let’s have a fun Saturday online together.

Where: On Instagram. Participate by posting pictures of your car tagged with @radwoodofficial, #VRadwood, and #RadAtHome



When: From 8 A.M. PST Saturday, April 18th until 8 A.M. PST Sunday, April 19th.

How much: Absolutely Free

What else: Cars and bikes made from 1980-1999 only, and we encourage you to dress up in period attire to model with your car!

Awards: There will be real physical trophies shipped to winners of the Raddest Motorcycle, Raddest Truck, Raddest Domestic, Raddest Import, and Raddest In Show. Radwood Merch Store gift cards will be given to winners of the Raddest Dressed and Raddest Accessory categories. The Raddest In Show winner will get a set of free Michelin tires!

Here are the full Virtual Radwood event entry rules and regulations.



The show starts at 8 A.M. PST on Saturday April 18th and ends at 8 A.M. PST on Sunday April 19th. Posts outside of this time bracket will not be considered for voting. Please limit your entries to a single post per vehicle, though Instagram does allow up to 10 photo slides per post, and only cars you currently own will be accepted. You wouldn’t want to win a trophy for a car you sold, would you? Please do not go out to take new photos of your car. We encourage you to take good quality photos of your car at your own home, or to use your best shots from before corona. Be sure to include the car’s make, model, and year in the post, plus a brief description of why you think it’s Rad!You have to tag the post with @radwoodofficial, #VRadwood, and #RadAtHome to be eligible for voting. The Radwood Team will nominate the cream of the crop to win a trophy in one of six categories; Raddest Dressed, Raddest Accessory, Raddest Motorcycle, Raddest Truck, Raddest Domestic, and Raddest Import. Once nominated, we’ll allow a popular vote on Sunday starting at noon Pacific to choose the winner in each category. The Raddest In Show winner will get a free set of tires from Michelin! All trophy winners get a Hagerty Drivers Club membership. And of course you’ll win a real laser-cut Radwood trophy. This is a real show, so bring your best!

It should be mentioned that I am one of the four co-founders of Radwood, and I directly benefit from people participating in the show. Jalopnik has been extremely supportive of Radwood since the beginning, teaming up with us for events in LA, Philly, NorCal, and more. Every time the show has been extremely rad, and we hope this can extend to this digital version of the show. If it goes well, maybe we’ll do more of them. Hundreds of awesome cars, thousands of enthusiasts will be there. Will you?

