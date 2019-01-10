Radwood Came To Boston And The Cars Were Good

For the first time, Radwood’s celebration of everything motorized and otherwise during the ‘80s and ‘90s shipped up to Boston (I’m so sorry). It might have been a rainy day, but the cars came out and They Were Good.

I didn’t make it to the event myself, but these photos from Lane Skelton give a great impression of what kind of crowd the show drew to the Larz Anderson Auto Museum.

Advertisement

Photo : Lane Skelton

One of the more unique cars there was this Chevy Turbo Sprint looking awfully clean and polished for its age. I’m happy there are people out there who will look after a car as unloved as this one so we can enjoy it years later.



Photo : Lane Skelton

There as a Peugeot 205 GTi present as well as a BMW M1. There were 190Es, 924s, and a whole host of Delicas on display too. Really, it was an impressive turnout period, despite the wet weather.



Advertisement

Photo : Lane Skelton

I particularly like this photo. An ‘80s Ferrari is always going to be a Radwood showstopper, but I definitely have my eye on the Eagle way in the back.



Advertisement

Photo : Lane Skelton

These two Mitsubishis won Raddest In Show and with good reason. It’s not often that you see on Evo towing another, especially when the tow-car is a JDM Pajero Evolution and the car out back is a race car. But that’s just the kind of realness that Radwood attracts wherever it goes.

Advertisement

Photo : Lane Skelton

The photos above are just a taste of what was out there yesterday. Have a look here for the whole album and follow Radwood on Twitter here if you’d like to know where and when you can see some Rad rides in person near you.



Advertisement

Photo : Lane Skelton

Photo : Lane Skelton

Advertisement