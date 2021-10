Our old pal Bozi’s back. This time he’s taking us for a quick walk-around with Toyota’s Next Gen Cup Car.



As you probably know, this new car is a massive departure from stock car tradition. For the first time, the cars won’t have a manual gearbox, the bodies will be made of a composite material, they’ll be symmetrical and there will be a host of other changes. But, we’ll let Bozi show you those.