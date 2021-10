Welcome to Racing Tech, Jalopnik’s semi-regular look into the engineering behind cutting edge race cars. In this episode, contributor Bozi Tatarevic takes a quick virtual walk around Ford’s Mustang Mach-E 1400 EV track car.

While there are some technical hurdles to work out before EVs start competing on-track with their gas-powered counterparts, the Mach-E 1400 shows the potential they have for generating big power, big speed and a lot of tire smoke.