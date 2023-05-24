Phil Hill

Let’s first just look at the man’s credentials:

24 Hours of Le Mans (3) : 1958, 1961, 1962

12 Hours of Sebring (4) : 1955 (3.0 class), 1958, 1959, 1961

1000 km Buenos Aires (3) : 1956 (S+3.0 class), 1958, 1960

1000 km Nürburgring (2) : 1962, 1966

F1 Italian Grand Prix (2) : 1960, 1961

F1 Belgian Grand Prix (1) : 1961

BOAC 500 (Brands Hatch) (1) : 1967

Targa Florio (1) : 1960 (3.0 class)

Road America 500 (2) : 1955, 1957

Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix (3) : 1950, 1953, 1955

Los Angeles Times Grand Prix (1) : 1959

Swedish Grand Prix (1) : 1956

2000 km Daytona (1) : 1964

Yes, not only was he the first American to win the F1 Championship and Le Mans, but then went on to win Le Mans 2 more times!

Had a successful run working for Enzo, then went and beat Ferrari while driving both the Ford GT40s as well as Jim Hall’s Infamous Chaparral.

Hill has the distinction of having won the first (a three-lap event at Carrell Speedway in a MG TC on July 24, 1949) and last races of his driving career, the final victory driving for Chaparral in the BOAC 500 at Brands Hatch in England in 1967.

Once he retired, cars were still his life. He started a restoration company. Commented for ABC’s Wide World of Sports racing telecasts, and has voted more times as a judge in the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, then anyone else in history. (40 times!)

He actually was rushed to the hospital from a car show. After traveling to the Monterey Historic Automobile Races in August 2008, Hill was taken to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, where he passed away at the age of 81.

He not only raced in the golden era, but raced for just about every major player at the time. Ferrari, Ford, Shelby America, Jim Hall, and countless others.

Dude, literally saw and did it all!