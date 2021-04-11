RACEWKND Is The New High-Quality Formula One Magazine For A New Era Of Fan

Photo : Elizabeth Blackstock

After seeing posts on social media, I knew RACEWKND, a new Formula One magazine designed for the ultra-fan, was going to be huge. But when I pulled the torso-sized ‘zine out of its envelope, I was surprised. Now this is cool.

Advertisement

You might have heard of RACEWKND via its Kickstarter, which has been making the rounds on social media. Basically, the magazine is designed as being a photo-heavy accompaniment to the race weekend experience, whether that’s from your couch or while planning your next trip to the track. And its first issue, the one I received, is exceptional.

There’s something really fun going on with the formatting. It’s kind of minimalist, but the size of the publication makes it feel larger than life and so gives the impression that you’re totally immersed in even a scant amount of text. But because of that minimalism, it doesn’t feel overwhelming. RACEWKND struck a great balance here with the look and feel of the magazine.

This first issue is divided into three parts. The first is a gorgeous ode to photographer Darren Heath, with some of his best F1 photos displayed in a large size. The next is something of a travel guide for every single race track. And the last isn’t listed as being a separate part, but I like to think that it is; it’s a retrospective on the 1986 season by longtime journalist Maurice Hamilton.

While everything is great here, it’s the second part, the travel guide, that really makes this magazine shine. RACEWKND is able to boast that all of its contributors, combined, have been to every single track on the upcoming F1 calendar, with the exception of the brand-new ventures like Saudi Arabia.

Photo : Elizabeth Blackstock

The tracks aren’t covered in chronological order; instead, RACEWKND breaks them down into historical tracks, classic revivals, new tracks, and party cities. Each track profile involves a brief history and/or timeline of important events, things to do in the area, where that track ranks on the priciness list, stats about things like speed and average temperature, and the “X Factor,” or what makes that venue so special. Certain tracks also earn awards for being the cheapest, having the best food, or boasting the best nightlife.

Advertisement

It’s important to note that these guides aren’t exhaustive—they’re giving you a brief overview of why you need to go to that track and, vaguely, how to accomplish it. But it’s a really great place to start your research if you’ve been saying to yourself, “I want to go to an F1 race, but I don’t know where.” The first edition of RACEWKND will give you a taste of the very best attractions, leaving you to decide how you want to prioritize that information.

And, honestly, it seems like a magazine for a new era of fan. With the internet at our fingertips, we don’t really need monthly publications giving us the rundown of the races you missed or the news that’s occurred. You’ve probably already heard it. I think a lot of racing publications have struggled to move past that mode of thinking, to evolve with the changing times.

Advertisement

RACEWKND, instead, is more of a one-of-a-kind enthusiast magazine for people who are looking to enjoy F1 beyond race reports or news. It places the off-track action on the same level as the on-track, and it features gorgeous photography and one-of-a-kind writing that you’re not going to find published in digital format. It’s a carefully curated collector’s item as much as it is a magazine. And that’s exactly what it needs to be to draw in a new era of fan.

You can find out more about the magazine on the RACEWKND website.