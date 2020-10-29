Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
QOTD

QTOD: So, When Do We Start Buying EVs?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
Filed to:EVs
EVselectric carsPolestarchevrolet boltTesla
36
Save
Illustration for article titled QTOD: So, When Do We Start Buying EVs?
Photo: Polestar

My folks are doing that thing again where they call and ask me what kind of car they should buy so we can spend weeks getting to a consensus that they ignore. Most recently, I told them to go look at a Chevy Bolt to compliment their Honda Odyssey. My Dad probably doesn’t cover a Bolt’s range in two months, it’s practical and has enough safety tech that I feel good about recommending it to a septuagenarian.

“I dunno Joe, it’s pretty small. And what if I want to come down to Detroit?” (They call me Joe.) Some version of this conversation has played out with every person I’ve recommended an EV to.

Personally, I barely drive except for road tests and occasional long road trips, so I haven’t been able to justify it. Even as EVs surpass the ability to deliver daily driver-grade utility, buyers seem to be mostly people who are really enthusiastic about EVs. Is it range? Unfamiliarity?

When do these things start making sense to people who aren’t car-obsessed? When do we actually start buying EVs?

DISCUSSION

idiotwhosolde39m5
Idiot who sold e39 m5

When I can get the same utility as my ICE vehicle for the same or lower total cost (purchase, operation, maintenance, and residual), without any additional inconvenience (long charge time on trips).