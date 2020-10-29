QTOD: So, When Do We Start Buying EVs?

My folks are doing that thing again where they call and ask me what kind of car they should buy so we can spend weeks getting to a consensus that they ignore. Most recently, I told them to go look at a Chevy Bolt to compliment their Honda Odyssey. My Dad probably doesn’t cover a Bolt’s range in two months, it’s practical and has enough safety tech that I feel good about recommending it to a septuagenarian.
“I dunno Joe, it’s pretty small. And what if I want to come down to Detroit?” (They call me Joe.) Some version of this conversation has played out with every person I’ve recommended an EV to.
Personally, I barely drive except for road tests and occasional long road trips, so I haven’t been able to justify it. Even as EVs surpass the ability to deliver daily driver-grade utility, buyers seem to be mostly people who are really enthusiastic about EVs. Is it range? Unfamiliarity?
When do these things start making sense to people who aren’t car-obsessed? When do we actually start buying EVs?
DISCUSSION
When I can get the same utility as my ICE vehicle for the same or lower total cost (purchase, operation, maintenance, and residual), without any additional inconvenience (long charge time on trips).