Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

QOTD: Which State Has The Best License Plates?

erinmarquis
Erin Marquis
Filed to:QOTD
QOTDLicense Platesdriving lawsDMV
78
Save
Illustration for article titled QOTD: Which State Has The Best License Plates?
Photo: Mercedes Streeter

If you have to bolt something on to your car, you want it to be stylish, or at the very least, interesting. While no one from the state is going to force you to strap colorful MaxTrax board or rad rally lights to your ride, they will make you display a license plate, sometimes two of them. A nicely designed license plate can make a person at least partially excited to spend time at the DMV. So we gots to know; which state’s license plate design is your favorite?

Advertisement

This discussion all started when one of our newest Jalopteen, Mercedes Streeter, posted a picture of her new Vermont plates for her school bus, which will soon be converted to an RV. It’s a nice clean design we all pretty much dig. The new New York ones (at least the ones with NY monuments on them) leave our colleagues in the Empire State a little cold.

So dig deep into your memory of playing the license plate game during long car rides and let us know: what state has the best plates? You can also pull from the past, we won’t judge. Michigan, for example, had a really nice bicentennial plate, and the classic white-lettering-on-a-blue-background plates might also soon make a reappearance in the pleasant peninsulas, which I am extremely here for.

Erin Marquis

Managing Editor of Jalopnik.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Tesla Has Reached The Big Time

Do Those Paint Upcharges Really Cost The Automaker That Much More?

What America Can Learn From Russia's Cheap But Deadly T90 Tank

What It Was Like Being A Topgun Instructor While They Filmed Top Gun

DISCUSSION

ptgreenphone
ptgreenphone

I did not realize I had a writer one state over, nice.

I am bit bias and like mine:

I have the Moose plates and as the late great George Carlin stated (paraphrased), “Any state with the word DIE on the license plate scares me.”

Then again there is Florida’s didn’t think this one through plate,you know someone went if we put the oranges here looks it like a....