QOTD: What's The Worst Possible Vehicle You Could Electrify?

I have to be honest, folks. I still haven’t moved on from the electric Hummer. It is an affront to nature. A Halloween costume gone wrong. GMC literally faced God and decided to walk backwards into hell on that one, and I have a feeling it’s not going to be the only awful vehicle that’s going to get an EV makeover in the near future.

Now, I’m not saying that I think all electric cars need to be pocket-sized mini-cars like the Chevy Bolt. I, for one, am very excited about all the possibilities the future holds for electrification. Or, well... not all of the possibilities. But most. Yeah. We’ll say ‘most.’

Electric race cars and electric sports cars? That’s fine. EV hypercars? That’s cool in my book. Electrified public transit? Have at ‘er. But the Hummer EV? That was one of those things that definitely didn’t need to happen.

After the Hummer, I’m having a hard time imagining what else would be a terrible vehicle to electrify. Can there even be anything worse? The best I can come up with are electric military vehicle. We might be dropping bombs on an enemy, but, hey! At least our plane is green. You can thank us for saving the planet later.

But I know someone can come up with something even more horrific. Give me your best.