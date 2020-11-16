QOTD: What's The Best Concept Car That Never Made It To Production?

2013 Porsche 904 Living Legend concept Image : Porsche

If you’ve been following the headlines over the past week, you know that Porsche has been going a bit crazy with concept cars. Stuttgart trotted out a batch of its top-secret prototypes to promote an upcoming book, Porsche Unseen. So far, 14 vehicles have been brought to light as part of the project, ranging from a van to a road going version of the Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid race car.



If you ask this blogger which one he’d have in his garage, it’d probably be the 904 Living Legend. Not only is it an elegant modernization of one of my all-time favorite Porsches, but the idea behind it just makes you smile. A curb weight under 2,000 pounds and a “high-revving motorbike engine” seems like an undeniable recipe for fun.

That 904 tribute got me thinking about all the other concept cars I’ve begged to get made that never saw the production runs they deserved. I’m talking about the Ford GT90 and Lamborghini Calà, a pair of concepts that have remained etched in my mind’s eye since I first played Need For Speed II as a kid. Or the Peugeot Quasar from 1984, which was basically a 205 T16 in the body of a supercar that wouldn’t look out of place at all in Cyberpunk 2077.

If you could turn back the clock and have any concept produced and sold, what would it be and why?