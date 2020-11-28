Black Friday Weekend Is Here!
QOTD

QOTD: What Car Would You Buy Off Your Local Craigslist Right Now?

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:Question of the Day
Question of the Daycraigslist
2
If anyone finds an Alfa Romeo Montreal... let me know.
Photo: Daily Express/Hulton Archive (Getty Images)

Tis the season for scrolling endlessly through Craigslist and sighing at all the cool-ass cars you want to buy but doubt you can convince your family to get for you. Well… it is in my family, at least. I’m sure you’ve found something excellent in your scrolling so far, and I want to know what it is.

Back in the good ol’ days when I could travel for the holidays without having to worry about, y’know, getting sick or systematically wiping out my family with the plague, one of my favorite parts of the post-dinner food coma was my brother and my husband sitting on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace looking at cars. They’d just sit there, scrolling, shouting out names, prices, and conditions like they were auctioneers trying to sell these cars. When they popped on something good, they’d debate the relative merits of whatever they were looking at.

Now, not traveling hasn’t stopped my husband and my brother from the endless Craigslist scroll. At least once a day, my husband shows me a listing and asks if he can buy it (no, not until we have a house), and I know for a fact my brother does the same thing to his girlfriend and gets the same answer.

It got me thinking: what would the denizens of Jalopnik buy off their local Craigslist? There are people from all over the damn place that use this site—I bet there are some ridiculously stellar finds. I want to see what’s out there.

Money isn’t an issue. Neither is space. Who cares if you even have the time to sort out that old beater you’ve been dreaming of for years! If you could buy anything off your local Craigslist right now, what would it be? And what’s drawing you to that listing as opposed to anything else? 

Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

DISCUSSION

anecdataislife
Fe2O3 is character

$7500 and it has the wrong wheels.  And I have no space for it.  And my wife wouldn’t be pleased.  But I can find the right wheels, and we’ll eventually have space.. but yeah I need to keep the wife pleased and it’d be a dumb purchase right now.