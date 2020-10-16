QOTD: How Much Do You Think About Warming?

Photo : Getty ( Getty Images )

It’s Friday, so how about another fun one? Early on in the pandemic, I made the decision to read The Uninhabitable Earth, or at least listen to it while I worked on cars at night. I still intend to finish it, but I didn’t make it through on my first try. It turns out that listening to the ways I was helping to make the world unlivable for my babies wasn’t the key to wrenching productivity, not in the way that listening to two people make fun of bad Kickstarters is. Still, I spend a lot of time reading about and thinking about the consequences of climate change.



I know that our individual decisions as consumers, even our behavior as car enthusiasts, aren’t exactly to blame for the coming climate collapse, at least not on the scale of commuting, shipping and industrial polluters.



But does it eat away at you at all, participating in the carbon thing? Have you taken measures to drive less, to get around more efficiently? Are you trying to forget and/or focus on the many other things that are threatening to make your future worse than you could have imagined? How much do you think about warming?

