QOTD: How Late Do You Leave Your Car Maintenance?

As much as we might like to be, we aren’t always on top of things. Shit happens, and life gets in the way. Suddenly that oil change you kind of could have used a month ago is now a desperate necessity. How late do you leave your car maintenance?
Thanks to the good influence of my husband and several years of frequent trips across the country, I’ve gotten much better about preempting maintenance. I treat my car to a nice refresh every time I get ready to drive somewhere, and I make sure I cart around my care package in the trunk: oil, washer fluid, coolant, you name it.
But with this pandemic, I have been bad. I’m not going anywhere, so why should I preemptively get my car inspection done? Why not wait until the very last second before my tags expire? Why should I go get winter tires before the first big snow—it’s not like I’m going to have to go anywhere? Why change the wiper blades if I can just avoid making a grocery run in gross weather?
(Am I regretting that fact at this exact moment, while we face down a snowstorm of massive proportions? Maybe.)
It is Not Great. As my husband pointed out the other day: what happens if we lose power during a storm, and someone needs to go get gas to power the generator?
It got me wondering who else is in the same boat, because I know my chronic laziness isn’t great, but it’s definitely not rare. My brother, for example, waits to pay his tuition until the day before it’s due. Hell, my husband didn’t even bother taking his winter tires off after last winter—the only reason he’s ready for this winter is because he never stopped being ready after last winter.
I can’t be the only one. How late do y’all leave your car maintenance?
DISCUSSION
Depends on importance and/or what the maintenance is.
Oil change? After about 4750 miles I start thinking ahead to when I have free time with intent to change it somewhere between 5000-5500. I generally change based on color since modern oils are more resistant to breakdown, so on the off chance my oil is still light in color, I may push it.
Wipers? Whenever I see that they’re steaking bad and remember when I’m near an appropriate store (Or Amazon if I’ve forgotten long enough).
Suspension noise? I own a Charger so that’s basically normal operation and I wait till I have a good amount of free time, money for parts, and money to pay a mechanic if I run into a major issue (usually rusted-on bolts)... or until the noise gets to the correct level of noise that I know means “It’s time to do that now dude”.
I switch to winter tires just prior to the first snow that seems to be bad enough to need it because they start to suck if it’s 50+ degrees out which can happen just a day prior to snow in PA.