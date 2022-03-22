Two off- roaders, both alike in dignity,



In fair Detroit, where we lay our scene,

From ancient grudge break to new rivalry,

Where civil oil makes civil hands unclean.

From forth the fatal loins of these two foes

A pair of star-cross’d mudders take their life;

Whose misadventures four-wheeling overthrows

Do with their death bury their owners’ strife.

The fearful passage of their off-road tires,

And the continuance of their FoMoCo’s rage,

Which, but Motor City’s end, nought could remove,

Is now the two hours’ traffic of our stage;

The which if you with patient gearhead attend,

What here shall miss, Mopar’s toil shall strive to mend.