Portland Driver Somehow Survives Getting Run Over By Semi-Truck

We know cars are safer than they’ve ever been, but it can still be shocking to see the kinds of wrecks that people survive. Take, for example, a crash that took place over the weekend in Portland. Somehow, a car ended up underneath a semi-truck, completely destroying the top half of the car. And yet, the driver is still alive.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about the crash Sunday evening, saying, “Crews are on the scene of a major accident involving a Semi Truck and at least one passenger vehicle at the on-ramp to I-84 East from I-205 Northbound. Expect major delays on I-205 North.” But even that undersold just how bad the wreck was. Two people needed to be extracted from their vehicles — one from their car and one from the semi-truck.

The photos of the wreck, though, showed just how bad it was. The car actually ended up underneath the semi-truck, and the truck’s cab was completely smashed. There aren’t many details available about the cause of the crash or how the truck ended up on top of the car, but the truly surprising thing is that not only did both drivers survive, they’re apparently doing OK.

They were both taken to the hospital, but according to Portland Fire & Rescue’s follow-up tweets, neither one had “critical injuries.” How nobody died, we have no idea, but we’re happy to report that’s what happened. As it turns out, a truck can completely crush your car’s roof, and it’s possible to survive. Hopefully, both drivers recover from their injuries quickly and are able to get home to their friends and family.

Also, maybe the car’s driver should consider buying a few lottery tickets. Clearly, they’re very lucky.