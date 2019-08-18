There were multiple press releases. There was a highly produced video. There was a Chris Harris Top Gear video. The hype generated for the auction of the only remaining Porsche Type 64 made it basically the Supra of the auction world. So last night, when a weird blunder deflated that hype and triggered a no sale, it was surprising.

The Type 64 is the car that connects Volkswagen to Porsche, designed under Adolf Hitler’s direction for a Berlin to Rome road rally. It’s a weird and unique piece of automotive history, with only three built and one surviving. As a result, the last Type 64 was expected to fetch around $20 million.

But, according to Bloomberg, the auctioneer opened the bidding at $30 million. Within a few bids, the price rocketed to $70 million! That price would make it the most expensive car ever sold, handily beating out the $48.4 million Ferrari GTO. That is, of course, if anyone had actually bid that much.

In a confusing turn of events, the auctioneer announced corrected himself. Despite the bids appearing on the screen as $30 million, $40 million and eventually $70 million, the actual bids started at $13 million. The top bid was for $17 million, not $70 million.

According to the Bloomberg story, no one really knew if this had been a surprising mistake from one of the most prestigious auction houses or a weird attempt at a joke to build more hype. Either way, it didn’t sit well with the audience.

After a lot of confusion and doubt as to whether they had been purposely tricked, there wasn’t a lot of interest in bidding. No one came forward to top the $17 million bid, so the auction ended there. It appears as though that didn’t meet the reserve, as the car is still listed for sale. A video by an auction goer captured the whole mess:

So after all of that excitement, the Type 64 auction reached a weird and unsatisfying ending. We’ve reached out to RM Sotheby’s for clarification and will update if we hear back.