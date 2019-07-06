Image: (All Images) Porsche

Porsche has been pretty tight lipped about this new RSR model until it was unveiled on Saturday at Goodwood during the Festival of Speed. Taking over from one of the most successful motorsport models in recent history, the new 911 RSR has a big set of shoes to fill. Picking up where the outgoing car left off, the new RSR features an even larger 4.2 liter naturally aspirated flat six (still mounted ahead of the transmission in a mid-engine configuration) with a wider torque band for improved driveability.

The biggest change is found just below the massive side intake duct, a new side-exit exhaust. Porsche says this new routing method helps reduce weight and helps underbody aero. Considering one of the Porsches was sidelined at the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year with a cracked exhaust system, perhaps it helps reduce failure points as well. The sad news, folks, is that it loses that signature Porsche 911 RSR shriek that we’ve come to love. The new RSR and the outgoing model were spied testing at Monza together, and you can hear the difference in tone in the video below.

The current mid-engine RSR, introduced for the 2017 season, has proven quite competent. Through the 2018-19 FIA WEC season, the Porsche team has won three GTE Pro class victories, including Le Mans and the World Championship, as well as seven wins from eight races in the GTE Am category. Things look even better in the 2019 IMSA season, as the 911 RSR has dominated the first half of the season, winning the last four races going back to the 12 Hours of Sebring.

While the 911 RSR’s competition is backing out of racing altogether (Ford GT and BMW M8 GTE) or going to turbo power (Ferrari 488 GTE, Aston Martin Vantage GTE) Porsche remains steadfast in its adherence to natural aspiration. Here’s hoping the team manages to get some of that awesome sound back in the coming months.

The car made its public debut Saturday at Goodwood, but it needs to be ready to race in just two months, as the FIA WEC 2019-20 season begins with the 4 Hours of Silverstone on September 1st and ends 8 rounds later at Le Mans next June.



