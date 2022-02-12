After a year’s hiatus, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. A racing circuit lined with grandstands packed with spectators welcomed the electric single-seater championship.

Qualifying saw both Porsches drivers set the fastest lap times in each of the two groups heading into the duels. André Lotterer was fastest in Group A, and Pascal Wehrlein was fastest in Group B. Wehrlein was able to drive his way into the Duel final, but Lotterer was beaten in the semi-final by Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara. Pascal Wehrlein beat Mortara in the final after the Venturi driver lost control in the last corner and slid across the finish line.

At the race start, Wehrlein covered off the inside line and defended the lead from Mortara through the first turn. Eight minutes into the race, Mortara was able to get on the inside of Wehrlein on the run into turn 1 and take the lead. Both Porsches immediately found themselves fighting against the DS Techeetahs of Jean-Éric Vergne and António Félix da Costa for the remaining podium places.

Da Costa was put on the defensive and slid down the order as he damaged his car and lost his right front wheel cover. The Porsches began moving up the field with just over 15 minutes remaining. Both drivers used their energy advantage to get past Vergne, who also suffered radio issues. A few minutes later, Wehrlein and Lotterer would get by the leader Edoardo Mortaro.

The race ended in chaos as the race timer hit zero just after Pascal Wehrlein crossed the finish line, effectively lengthening the race by a lap. Wehrlein comfortably won the Mexico City E-Prix, with Lotterer finishing second. The rest of the field struggled to complete the final lap. Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, Jaguar’s Sam Bird and Mahindra’s Oliver Rowland all fell out of the points-paying positions on the last lap.

The race victory was the first for both Porsche and Pascal Wehrlein in Formula E. Edoardo Mortara still leads the Drivers’ Championship by 5 points over Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries. Formula E will return in April with a doubleheader in Rome.