Another automaker’s production is taking a hit due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Carscoops reports that Porsche is pausing all production because of the situation. An internal memo from within Porsche was posted to Twitter, an d i t blames supply chain woes for the disruption.

The outlet hasn’t confirmed the validity of the memo, but if its taken at face value, it spells trouble for customers waiting for new Porsches.

Production will be paused on the 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring starting March 17th. After that, all other 911 production will be halted on March 31st. Production of the 718 Cayman and Boxster will be paused on the 14th.

Carscoops reports these cars will join the Cayenne, Macan, Taycan and Panamera, four cars that have already had their production shuttered.

Right now there is no word on how long the pause is going to last for the newly impacted models. However Porsche reports Panamera and Macan production is planned to restart March 11th.

All this news comes just a few days after the German manufacturer announced it stopped delivering vehicles to Russia.

“The German car manufacturer operates 26 Porsche Centers throughout Russia and in the 2021 financial year, a total of 6,262 vehicles were delivered in the country, representing a small sliver of the 301,915 vehicles that Porsche delivered worldwide last year. Russia’s most popular Porsche model for 2021 was the Cayenne, accounting for 54 per cent of all deliveries with 3,431 units sold,” according to Carscoops.

The crisis in Ukraine has had a huge domino effect across the car industry, including the skyrocketing price of gasoline around the country.

It’s bad news any time of the year, but especially after the devastating fire aboard the Felicty Ace, a cargo ship carrying, among other vehicles, plenty of Porsches. While about half of the 4,000 cars impacted were Audis, Porsche lost approximately 1,100 vehicles.