Porsche Plans To Lease the 911 S/T To Owners For The First Year So They Can't Flip It

The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is arguably the best 911 you can buy right now. Weighing in at only 3,056 pounds , it makes 518 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. And while the GT3 RS is still the champ on the track, the 911 S/T was tuned with road driving in mind. But despite its $291,650 starting price, since only 1,963 will be built, not everyone who wants one will be able to get one. With another potential 911 R situation on its hands, Porsche has apparently come up with a creative solution — leasing.

The Drive reports that Porsche is aware that the 911 S/T will attract buyers looking to make a quick buck, so they’re going to require buyers to agree not to sell it for a year. But it’s a little more complicated than simply signing a contract. Speaking to a group of reporters, Porsche 911 boss Frank Moser said:

When the 911 S/T—marking 60 years of the 911—was announced, we received unprecedented interest in the car, far outnumbering the number destined for the U.S. We want to ensure that cars are available reach true enthusiasts, to be driven and enjoyed for years to come. For this reason, those allocated a 911 S/T in the U.S. will be required to adhere to an agreed minimum retention period, set at one year. In practice, this will mean that cars in the US will initially be leased for this period before ownership is transferred. This process is currently unique to the 911 S/T, with the first cars due to arrive in the US in Spring 2024.

It’s a creative solution to an old problem, but we’ve got to say, we support it. There will be fewer than 2,000 911 S/Ts to go around, and we’d much rather see them go to someone who’s going to appreciate and maybe even drive their car instead of someone who’s going to throw it up on Cars & Bids the day it lands on their driveway. Sure, it’s just kicking the can down the road for a year, but at least it’s something. And you never know, maybe in a year, a near-identical car will be introduced as a full production model like the 911 R and the GT3 Touring.