Power up! Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo vs Monster Jam monster truck

Porsche’s Taycan Cross Turismo is a seriously rad EV. It’s fast as hell, looks awesome because it’s a wagon and way more exciting to drive than you might expect. And with a low-slung chassis, sports car handling and electric power, it’s basically the polar opposite of a monster truck.

To illustrate this point, Porsche threw driver Leh Keen into a Cross Turismo and let him loose on a Monster Jam stadium course to dance with and ultimately be jumped by an actual Monster Jam monster truck driven by series star Linsey Reed.

Is it kinda dumb? Yes, it is. Does it look fun as hell? You bet your ass it does, except that being jumped over part. I don’t think I’d like that very much. Porsche’s theme for this exercise in silliness is “Four-wheel drive done differently,” and yeah, that does seem to be the case.

Now, if I can find a way to get Porsche to let me slide a Taycan Cross Turismo around on dirt for a day…