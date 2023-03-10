Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Car Design

Porsche's Latest Art Car Thrusts the 928 Into the Y2K Era

The Nebula 928, designed by Daniel Arsham and Kyza, puts a spacey spin on Porsche's V8 wedge you're probably used to seeing in malaise brown.

By
Adam Ismail
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Porsche&#39;s Latest Art Car Thrusts the 928 Into the Y2K Era
Image: Porsche

Where do we all stand on the Porsche 928? It’s not a car I think about much, but in the off chance I do, what strikes me first, invariably, is how damn weird the thing is. The headlights with the off position pointed in no particular direction, yet somehow look stranger in use than when not. The elongated windows behind the B pillar. The awkwardly-placed taillights on the pre-facelift model. Sure, there’s a vague elegance to it, but there’s also a big-old V8 under the hood — and there’s nothing more un-Porsche than that.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The 2023 Honda Pilot Has a Tough New Look
November 9, 2022
Tesla Model 3 Is Now Cheaper Than the Average New Car
February 24, 2023

It’s a weird car. That might explain why it was chosen for a Y2K-style reimagining of sorts by artists Daniel Arsham and Kyza. Meet the Nebula 928.

Image for article titled Porsche&#39;s Latest Art Car Thrusts the 928 Into the Y2K Era
Image: Porsche
Advertisement
Image for article titled Porsche&#39;s Latest Art Car Thrusts the 928 Into the Y2K Era
Image: Porsche

This one-off, which started life as a 1978 model, is on display at South by Southwest starting today according to Designboom. The metallic purple does lend a decidedly 2000s space-age feel to the whole affair, and reminds me a lot of Violet Blue Metallic, which was offered — appropriately enough — during the 996 days. The wheels may as well have been pulled straight out of a ‘90s German tuning scene magazine.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

It’s the rear wing and bumpers, though, that I expect will garner the most passionate opinions. If there was an official shape of the Y2K era, it’d be bridged oblong circles. They replace most of the lighting on this car, are echoed with two small intakes flanking the main central one, and are repeated yet again in the cabin for the speaker covers and steering wheel.

Image for article titled Porsche&#39;s Latest Art Car Thrusts the 928 Into the Y2K Era
Image: Porsche
Advertisement

I’ll come right out and say it — I think the lights look great. They complement the fluidity of the 928's surfacing, the roundedness that caps the wedge silhouette. But then I would feel that way, because I also believe Porsche design peaked with the fried egg, and Apple are cowards for not making every iPhone in candy-colored translucent plastic. The lit “Nebula” text taking the space where “Porsche” would typically be embossed is a bit much, but this is an art car after all.

It’s also the sort of art car that would normally set off the cynic in me, the person confused and admittedly infuriated by high fashion, how manufactured scarcity could give ordinary streetwear value and why anyone would ever shrink-wrap a pair of sneakers. But the Nebula 928 recontextualizes an ‘80s icon in a different era, and that’s a cool premise. It also just plain looks good.

Car CultureCar Design