Currently, the Porsche 911 Turbo S makes 640 hp, can launch from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds, and costs more than $200,000. But what if that’s too cheap and too slow for you? Where’s the Porsche hypercar to replace your aging 918 Spyder (shown above) ? It’s a serious problem affecting dozens of people worldwide , and it’s one they’ll continue to have for the next several years. But don’t worry. A new Porsche hypercar is coming... eventually.

Speaking to Car Magazine, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed that a new hypercar will happen. “The hypercar is always a part of Porsche’s strategy, ” the executiv e said. But just because we’ll see a 918 Spyder successor at some point doesn’t mean it will be revealed anytime soon.

“Porsche was always successful with this kind of hypercar showing what is possible, showing future technologies, cutting-edge products,” Blume told Car. “We will bring a hypercar when it’s time to bring it. So hypercars will play a role for Porsche in the future. But it isn’t decided yet…”



That last sentence may make it sound like Porsche may still be weighing whether or not to get back into the hypercar business. But reading a little deeper, it sounds like a Porsche hypercar is definitely on the docket, just that the automaker needs to focus on other projects at the moment. Which makes sense considering all the work that goes into making a full shift to electric vehicles, something Porsche has been discussing for years .

As Blume put it, “We are concentrating on electromobility. We have so many products in the next few years, and then we will leverage when will be the right moment to bring it – and when we want to show cutting-edge technology. But the hypercar is always a part of Porsche’s strategy.”

Car also pointed out that Blume previously said, “The battery will be the ‘cylinder’ of tomorrow, so we still have to investigate high-power, high-density cells. We will invest in these cells, and when we have the right cell for a high-power car, then will come the point, but I don’t think about this car before the second half of the decade.” He then added, “Before 2025, we won’t have a hypercar. Later on, it might be possible.”

So there aren’t really a lot of details about what the next Porsche hypercar will look like, but you can expect it to be fully electric and take its own sweet time getting here. But it will happen. Eventually.