Porsche 911 GT3, Unimog, Pontiac Solstice Coupe: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

I’m no longer a morning drive time radio DJ, but sometimes you just need to flex those saying-a-phrase-no-human-being-would-ever-say muscles. This is one of those times. Welcome back to another Friday here at Jello Picnic HQ, where the weather is getting colder but the cars stay hot.

Sorry, couldn’t resist. Campy phrasing or no, though, this week’s online sales roundup is in fact hot — just look at that Porsche above. Are you gonna tell me that’s not hot? That it isn’t one of the internet’s Dopest Cars?