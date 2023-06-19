You would think that the most popular vehicles on the road would be some of the best. But that’s not necessarily the case. Whether it’s brand loyalty, a friend who works at a certain dealership, lack of time to test-drive more than a few options or a less-than-ideal dealership experience, a lot of people end up driving cars that aren’t as good as the competition.

Advertisement

If you’d like to avoid that mistake on your next purchase, Consumer Reports put together a list of some incredibly popular vehicles that you may be tempted to buy but should actually avoid. But the article wasn’t entirely negative. It also includes alternatives that are better buys based on its testing and subscriber survey data.