Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Crime

Police Impound Man's New Car 30 Seconds After He Purchased It

smart
Mercedes Streeter
Filed to:Car Crime
Car CrimeUKPolice
Save
Illustration for article titled Police Impound Mans New Car 30 Seconds After He Purchased It
Photo: Northampton Hub Specials/Twitter (Fair Use)

We’ve all had bad days behind the wheel. Maybe your project car breaks down miles from home, or maybe you get into a little fender bender. But a man from Northampton, Northamptonshire, England is here to challenge all of our bad car days. He managed to get his Renault Megane impounded a mere 30 seconds after purchasing it.

Advertisement

As reported by the Northampton Hub Specials Twitter account, the man apparently drove the car off the lot and almost into the front bumper of a police car.

Advertisement

During the traffic stop, police learned the man decided to take a chance and did not have insurance. That poor decision led to him losing his sweet Renault Megane only seconds after purchasing it. I hope he had enough money left over to pay for an Uber back home!

Northamptonshire Police is currently running a road safety campaign called Operation Journey with the goal of reducing road casualties. Research suggests that uninsured drivers are more likely to be involved in collisions and other traffic offenses. Since the program began, 64 vehicles have been seized for no insurance and 19 for drivers not having a license.

G/O Media may get a commission
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)

Remember kids, driving is a privilege, not a right. And you should definitely insure your new car purchase before you point it at a police car.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Loves all types of vehicles!! Smart Fortwo (05, 08, 12, 16), International 3800, VW W8, Jetta TDI (04, 12), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E, Honda CBR600

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

The Way The U.S. Coast Guard Replaces Its Largest Ship's Motor Is Mind-Blowing

Another Tesla Roof Flies Off But This Time It's Not Tesla's Fault, Tesla Says

Elite F-14 Flight Officer Explains Why The Tomcat Was So Influential

Porsche 992 GT3 Breaks Cover With A Wing That Means Business

DISCUSSION