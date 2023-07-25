The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Boatlopnik

Australian Police Found More Than 500 LBS Of Cocaine In A Seized Yacht

One of the suspects had nearly $200,000 cash in a backpack.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Seized cocaine yacht
Photo: Australian Federal Police

Geez, you try to party one time in Australia, and the police will lock you up and steal your yacht. At least that’s what happened to two Australians who were allegedly caught with a little cocaine. And by “a little,” we mean they stuffed more than 500 lbs of it into the hull of their yacht. So yeah, they’re probably going to have a hard time convincing a judge that it was just for feeding the sharks.

Watch
What Car Never Lived Up To The Hype? | Jalopinions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What Do You Want To Know About Hyundai's 2024 Santa Fe
Yesterday
It's Time To Upgrade To Four-Door Performance Practicality | What Car Should You Buy?
July 18, 2023

According to the Guardian, the 545 lbs of cocaine the police found in the hull has a street value of $61 million. That may sound like a lot, but remember, that’s in Australian dollars, so that works out to only about $41 million in the U.S. Two suspects, Matthieu Anthony Rees and Rachid Kachour, have been arrested.

Advertisement

When police arrived at their apartment in Townsville City, Queensland, one of the men allegedly threw a backpack over the balcony that ended up containing close to $200,000 in cash ($290,000 Australian). So they weren’t exactly slumming it.

According to police, the two men brought their cocaine-stuffed yacht to Townsville in April after visiting Vanuatu. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s where they got the cocaine. Police impounded the yacht after an initial inspection, and once it was out of the water, they noticed “minor anomalies” in the hull, which later ended up being where they hid the cocaine. It’s possible that more will come out as their cases progress, but for now, there isn’t a to of information to report.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both have been charged with “importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug and dealing in the proceeds of crime worth $100,000 or more.” Additionally, Kahour has been charged with “failing to comply with an order to provide access to digital devices.”