After two days of warning Freedom Convoy protesters of the consequences of remaining in Ottawa’s downtown, and 22 days of semi trucks locking down the city, police are finally moving in on the protest as a whole. By noon Friday, Ottawa police reported 15 arrests and four vehicles seized.

Police arrested Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber T hursday night.

Ottawa police distributed leaflets to protesters two days ago warning protester that: “You must leave the area now. Anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, are committing a criminal offence and you may be arrested. You must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you will face charges.” Police are warning protesters today to expect a $1,000 to $6,000, fine if they remain, which double in case of repeated violations.

The Ottawa Citizen reports the police build up in the area has been going on for a few days now. Extra cops and vehicles have joined the fray to end the three-week long siege:

Protesters watched nervously as police officers began massing near Rideau Street mall. Police were lined up downtown near The Westin as protesters could be heard defiantly chanting and honking horns in the background. Several dozen demonstrators carrying Canadian flags and signs saying “We’re not leaving” were in the area but were outnumbered by hundreds of police officers who warned them to leave or face arrest. Demonstrators lined up, linking arms in front of police who were dressed in riot gear. There was an armoured truck on the scene as well. A second column of police was getting into position behind a first row before officers began pushing back protesters and yelling “Back up!” as protesters countered with “Freedom!” and claimed that they have a right to be there.﻿



Pat King, an organizer who attempted to flee the city after asking police to join the protesters but was stopped by police checkpoints, told protesters on Facebook Live to hold the line.

Police warned media not to enter the protest zone, as they would also be subject to arrest. Various livestreams of the city show police in tight formations arresting protesters.



This is a breaking story and we will update as we know more.

