Polestar Is Trying To Do Something About Price

Photo : Polestar

The Polestar 2 is an excellent electric car that in a just world would pose a proper challenge to Tesla but has had somewhat of a slow start, perhaps deliberately. Also, Polestars are expensive, though Polestar said Tuesday it was trying to do something about that.

Advertisement

Somewhat annoyingly, Polestar did not give exact pricing figures for the two new variants of the Polestar 2 it announced, only that it would be “reducing base pricing,” so something below the $59,900 that the Polestar 2 currently starts at.

All three versions of the Polestar 2 will look virtually the same. All three will also have an infotainment system powered by Android, in addition to things like vegan upholstery, 19-inch wheels, and LED lights on the front and rear. Here are the details on the two new ones:

The new single motor Polestar 2 is a formidable entrant to the premium EV segment. The single motor Polestar 2 retains the 78 kWh battery of the dual motor variants, enabling the vehicle to deliver an EPA range of approximately 260 miles. The car will go even further on a charge when fitted with the new Plus Pack, thanks to the addition of a heat pump. The single motor Polestar 2 also features 231 hp, up from the 204 hp on each axle of the dual motor variant. The dual motor Polestar 2 is now available in a simplified configuration, offering more flexibility to create a bespoke vehicle that suits the customer’s needs. The dual motor Polestar 2 features an estimated EPA range of 240 miles, and can go even further on a charge when fitted with the new Plus Pack, thanks to the addition of the aforementioned heat pump. Remaining in the lineup is the Polestar 2 Launch Edition. Available now for immediate delivery across the US and Canada, the Launch Edition offers a fully-loaded vehicle at a slight price advantage vs. adding individual packages to a dual-motor Polestar 2.

Polestar also said that it would be offering new options packages, presumably to add price flexibility for customers there, in that customers will be able to buy a stripped-down Polestar 2 or one with more luxury options. The options packages include the Plus Pack, which spruces up the interior, adds a Harmon Kardan sound system, and adds a heat pump, which can extend the car’s range in cold conditions; the Pilot Pack, which adds various semiautonomous systems; and the Performance Pack, which is already available and adds bigger wheels, better brakes, and a sportier suspension.



Still, it is the single motor Polestar 2 that I expect will be the value one, though “value” here may mean a $55,000 car (not counting federal and state incentives) versus a $59,900 one. Polestar said exact pricing would be available in the “coming weeks,” though I fear any starting price (after incentives) higher than the $38,490 that the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus starts at would be a disappointment. Polestar said the single-motor version will arrive later this year.