Polestar’s Polestar 2 is one of the more attractive alternatives to Tesla, mainly because it seems like a sensible car built by sensible people and is not a Tesla. Polestar said Thursday that it was making Polestar 2s slightly more sensible.

There is increased range, for one thing, with the dual-motor version range going up 16 miles to 249, compared to an EPA-estimated 233 miles on the 2021 version. A new single-motor variant, meanwhile, will have 265 miles of range. The single-motor variant will also cost less, starting at $47,200 including destination charge, or around $36,000 after various government tax breaks, depending on where you live. The dual-motor variant will start at $51,200 including destination charges before government incentives.

Options are as follows, per Polestar’s press release:

The Plus Pack ($4,000) debuts a mechanical heat pump, which is designed to extend the vehicle’s range by up to 10% under certain conditions. The heat pump is complemented by a full-length panoramic glass roof, a premium interior featuring a Harman Kardon audio system, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, and high-level interior illumination. For those living in cold weather locales, the package offers a “must have” combination of comfort and range preservation. The Pilot Pack ($3,200) offers enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Pilot Assist, Blind Spot Information System (BLISTM), Cross Traffic Alert, along with a 360-degree surround view camera and all-round parking sensors, plus more advanced safety features. The Performance Pack ($5,000) features adjustable Öhlins suspension dampers supporting the front and rear forged 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Continental sport tires, and Polestar’s signature ‘Swedish gold’ aesthetic details. (Only available on Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor.)

Deliveries will start by the end of this year, while Polestar also said it would be expanding the number of its stores in the U.S., to 25 this year and to 35 by the end of 2022, according to Automotive News. Slow, steady growth: It is possible in the car business, despite what you may have heard.