What do you get when you strap a powerful engine to a roll cage, add long-travel suspension and some narrow, knobby tires? Why, friends, you get a really gnarly UTV. That’s effectively what Polaris did when it created its RZR Pro R, and to celebrate that, Polaris decided to invite a few athletes to see just what it was capable of at the hands of a two-time Baja 1000 winner. They also filmed the whole thing.



CHAD “OCHOCINCO” JOHNSON SENDS IT - SUNDAY STROLLS | POLARIS RZR®

First up is Chad Ochocinco, legendary wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. He also happens to be the only one of our four intrepid athletes who didn’t make a living by getting punched in the face, except for the time that he was on the undercard for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul fight.

UFC CHAMPION ROSE NAMAJUNAS VS JUMPS & WHOOPS - SUNDAY STROLLS | POLARIS RZR®

Next, we have two-time UFC champ and weirdly outspoken anti-communist Rose Namajunas, who appears to be experiencing a moment of pure joy as the UTV sails through the air.

ROY JONES JR. BOXING CHAMP VS SXS - SUNDAY STROLLS | POLARIS RZR®

Roy Jones Jr., former boxing champion and current Russian citizen, admits he has a problem with heights before his rip around the track but seems to manage well.

CHAD “MONEY” MENDES UFC FIGHTER HITS BIG AIR- SUNDAY STROLLS | POLARIS RZR®

Lastly, we have ex-UFC punchy man and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship contestant Chad “Money” Mendes. Aside from looking like a Joe Rogan impersonator, Mendes provides us with our sweariest ride-along yet.

So, what does this series of videos teach us, aside from the fact that people with a likely history of traumatic brain injury will say yes to almost anything? It teaches us that ripping around a jump-filled track in the California desert in a 225-horsepower UTV looks fun as hell, and now we kind of want one.