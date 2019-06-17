Image: All Images: Porsche

Certainly among the best driving experiences Porsche has ever built, the 981 Boxster Spyder remains an excellent road-going sports car, while the Cayman GT4 is a simply transcendent drive on a track or smooth canyon road. That’s great and all, but they’re old news. Porsche is back with a brand new bag, and the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are here for a second go-around with more power, and more grip.

By increasing displacement from the old 3.8-liter to a new 4.0-liter flat-six unit, both the Spyder and GT4 now deliver 414 horsepower and 309 lf-ft of torque. With a new exhaust system, that large engine can now rev to an impressive 8,000 rpm. With this newfound boost in engine power, both the coupe and open top models can accelerate from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. The GT4 is capable of 188 mph flat out, while the Spyder falls 1 mph short of that. Both are fitted with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

