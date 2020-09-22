Please Enjoy This Diesel, Manual, 4WD Toyota Corolla

Photo : Craigslist

Are you looking for a truck that’s not a truck? A VW that’s not a VW? Here is a recently-imported Toyota Sprinter, reading “FULL-TIME 4WD” on the door, with a five-speed on the floor and a 2.0-liter diesel under the hood.

We never got the Toyota Sprinter in the United States, likely because, well, it’s just a Toyota Corolla with a slightly different body. It’s only different enough to be sold through a different dealer network in Japan. That in itself is a complicated story, and you’d have to read up on it over at Ate Up With Motor to understand in full.

This thing is on Seattle Craigslist, a real haven for JDM imports these days. Per the listing:



JDM-RHD Directly imported from Japan Auction!

1994 Toyota Sprinter EX 4WD

VIN: CE104-5004846

4WD Full Time!

2C-III, 2.0L Toyota Diesel Engine

Very reliable diesel.

5-Speed Manual Transmission

90,600mi VERIFIED mileage.

73hp- 4700rpm 132nm-3200rpm

Gas Mileage: by average speed 38mph —75mpg!!!

PC, AC, PW Mirror PW Mirrors. Central lock.

Tank has 50L Has clean WA State title.

Street legal.

As for this particular Toyota, it’s a reminder of diesel’s advantages in going a long way on a tank. This seller advertises 75 mpg and a 50 liter tank, or about 990 miles of range. That is at an average of 38 mph, so you’re looking at about 26 hours of sitting in your Sprinter. That is, uh, a long time to be staring at a 1994 Toyota dashboard.

The seller is asking $8,900 for it, which maybe doesn’t make a ton of sense if you’re looking to be purely economical, but I can’t help but dream of tearing this thing sideways around downhill forest roads barely drinking diesel along the way.

