Look, I get it. You’re two years into a pandemic with no end in sight, you’ve come to the realization that life is both short and precious, and you want to make some changes. Call it cabin fever, call it an early mid-life crisis, but please don’t call the seller of this $49,000 2008 Dodge Challenger. You’re better than that.

Advertisement

You read that right. There is currently a listing on eBay for a 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 that’s asking $48,900. It’s a First Edition Challenger, with the black-and-orange paint of the original concept car, a 6.1-liter Hemi and a five-speed automatic transmission. It also has this interior:

Mmm, that’s the stuff. Acres of flat, black plastic, a gauge cluster that looks like it was pulled from a Wrangler, and the finest infotainment 2008 had to offer. Truly, things must not get better than this, especially at a mere nearly fifty thousand United States dollars. Or do they? For the $48,900 this ad asks, you could get:

Any of the above would be a better way to spend your money than a fourteen-year-old Chrysler product. I would even take the pen first, even if that decision would be motivated entirely by spite for this seller. The past two years may have been rough, but not so rough that you need this particular Challenger.