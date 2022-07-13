Pininfarin a’s Battista is finally entering production, and the thing is still a monster. Not only is it the most powerful production car to ever come out of Italy, it also takes 1,340 hours of hand crafting to build. From start to finish, it’s a 10- week process that is split into 14 different zones, according to the company.

This 1,900 horsepower and 1,725 lb-ft of torque lunatic machine shares its roots with the Rimac Nevera and will cost you, the consumer, as-near-as-makes-no-difference $2 million. If you are one of the lucky few to be able to afford such a thing here in the U.S., it should be arriving on our shores later this year. That being said, even if you can afford it, you’ll still need a bit of luck to get it. Pininfarina – a company primarily known for being a design house – says only 150 Battista will be produced for the entire world. They’ll all certainly be unique though. The company says the exterior can be configured in up to 13.9 quintillion ways. That’s a bunch, if you ask me.

“The Battista hyper GT is the realis ation of a dream, which began with design icon Battista ‘Pinin’ Farina’s ambition to create a beautiful car bearing only the Pininfarina name,” said Per Svantesson, Automobili Pininfarina CEO . “We are proud to have achieved that goal and in doing so, we lead a movement into an exciting new luxury era, where design purity and a focus on sustainable innovations will shape a series of incredible new vehicles from Automobili Pininfarina.”

With all that power, you better bet the Battista is a fast sumbitch. The company says on paper it can hit 60 mph from a standstill in just 1.8 seconds, and its electronically limited to 217 mph. Power is, predictably, sent to all four wheels.

Car And Driver spoke with the company about what they’ve been up to over the past year in order to get the Battista ready for customers. It’s apparently even faster than it was before… which is wild to believe.

The EPA estimates that the Battista will get 300 miles of combined range (290 city/309 highway). However, you gotta imagine that if you’re driving the car the way it’s meant to be driven, those numbers will likely plummet. Luckily, you can charge the car back up using 250 kW DC quick-charging.

I, for one, cannot wait to never actually see one of these things on the road. But, maybe we’ll all get lucky and the people who buy them will actually drive them.