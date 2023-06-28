Philadelphia Towing Company Center Of Multi-Million Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring

Tow companies don’t tend to have a great rap — and the stories of selling and auctioning cars without the owner’s knowledge to purposely targeting certain portions of the population for profit certainly don’t help. So you might not be surprised to hear that one Philadelphia tow company is the mastermind behind a multi-million dollar catalytic converter theft ring. Charges have been filed against 11 individuals involved, as reported by Philadelphia’s ABC 6.

In an announcement by Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintrub, the investigation into Philadelphia’s TDI Towing theft ring included over 5,000 hours of undercover surveillance and revealed an $8 million scheme in stolen converters over three years. TDI would average about 175 converters per week and receive $300 a piece for the capsule of precious metals that include rhodium, platinum and palladium.

According to authorities, the head honcho behind it all was one Michael Williams who ran the towing company. Six other suspects were both employees and somehow related to Williams. Authorities say they all worked together stealing converters from victims.



Six employees, many of whom are related to Williams, are also charged. They include Michael Bruce, Eric Simpson, Kevin Schwartz, Patrick Hopkins, Lisa Davalos, and a juvenile. Investigators say these suspects bought the converters, which were brought to TDI Towing all hours of the night. Four more suspects, who investigators described as the cutters are also charged. They include Anthony Davalos, Michael Evangelist, and Gary Shirley, all of whom have been arrested. Richard Page is still on the run.

TDI didn’t just steal from vehicles within Philadelphia city limits either. A total of 27 other local law enforcement agencies worked with authorities on the TDI Towing investigation .