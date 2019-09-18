Image: Jessi Combs (Facebook)

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it will open a temporary exhibit this Sunday honoring the life of Jessi Combs, who died in August while attempting to beat her own land-speed record. The exhibit, “Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed,” will run through Wednesday of next week.

Advertisement

The Petersen said the exhibit will be free to be public but visitors can donate to the Jessi Combs Foundation, newly created for the purpose of “educating, inspiring and empowering the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers.” Other exhibits will still require an admission fee.

The exhibit on Combs, known as the “Fastest Woman on Four Wheels,” will feature objects from her Long Beach workshop and studio, such as motorcycles, notebooks, memorabilia, welding jackets, racing helmets, awards, race medals and Chip Foose drawings from her time on the show Overhaulin’.

But ultimately, it’s meant to show how Combs spent her life “explore[ing] the relationship between women and machine, as a means to continually push and break stereotypical boundaries,” and help set up the Jessi Combs Foundation to further that dream for others. From the announcement:

As one of the few prominent female fabricators of her era, she endeavored to create programs and safe spaces that encouraged education and dialog about the industrial arts for women. “Jessi Combs: Life at Full Speed” seeks to further that effort, establishing a base for which The Jessi Combs Foundation can grow. The mission of the foundation is to educate, inspire and empower the next generation of female trailblazers and stereotype-breakers. Its guiding principle is the simple question, “What Would Jessi Do?”

Advertisement

There’s more information on the exhibit, as well as online donation links for the Jessi Combs Foundation, here.