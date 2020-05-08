Peter Gabriel — 'In Your Eyes'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
It took me years after first seeing “Say Anything” for this song to hit me properly. I dismissed it as cheesy schlock, which was pretty much how I felt about the movie too, but then, as with every other cultural artifact that becomes near and dear, you meet somebody, your perspective changes, what was once embarrassing sentiment swiftly becomes a new reality. A lyric like “In your eyes, I am complete” isn’t so mawkish once that becomes the plain truth of the matter. You spend years thinking love is one thing, and then one day it’s so much more.