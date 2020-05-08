Drive Free or Die.
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die.
Traffic Jams

Peter Gabriel — 'In Your Eyes'

Erik Shilling
Filed to:Traffic Jams
Traffic JamsMusic
9
1

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

It took me years after first seeing “Say Anything” for this song to hit me properly. I dismissed it as cheesy schlock, which was pretty much how I felt about the movie too, but then, as with every other cultural artifact that becomes near and dear, you meet somebody, your perspective changes, what was once embarrassing sentiment swiftly becomes a new reality. A lyric like “In your eyes, I am complete” isn’t so mawkish once that becomes the plain truth of the matter. You spend years thinking love is one thing, and then one day it’s so much more.

Advertisement
Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

U.S. Soldier Deliberately Cut Parachute Straps On Humvees During Air Drop

Here's What All the Major Surface Warships of the U.S. Navy Actually Do

If Only I Exuded Joy Like A Honda Beat

I Need An Affordable Car With Character That Can Carry Several Keyboards! What Car Should I Buy?