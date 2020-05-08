Peter Gabriel — 'In Your Eyes'

Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.



It took me years after first seeing “ Say Anything” for this song to hit me properly. I dismissed it as cheesy schlock, which was pretty much how I felt about the movie too , but then, as with every other cultural artifact that becomes near and dear, you meet somebody, your perspective changes, what was once embarrassing sentiment swiftly becomes a new reality. A lyric like “In your eyes, I am complete” isn’t so mawkish once that becomes the plain truth of the matter. You spend years thinking love is one thing, and then one day it’s so much more.