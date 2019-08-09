Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: ColbyC (Twitter)

Is LaGuardia Airport the worst airport in the entire world? Is it the worst place in America, period? Well, given that passengers are now being forced to walk to the airport from the highway suggests that we might be moving into firm, 100 percent “yes” territory.

Yesterday, LaGuardia pretty much fell apart. No, not physically—but in just about every other sense of the phrase. After Port Authority shut down Terminals C and D to all traffic except for buses, desperate travelers decided to disembark from their vehicles and just start walking to the airport instead, Gothamist reports.

Videos started pouring in on Twitter. Here are just some of them:

It’s all due to a potent mix of weather, construction, and the third busiest travel day in LaGuardia’s history, local news station ABC 7 reports. Bad weather on Wednesday saw 300 flights cancelled and rebooked to Thursday. Being peak summer travel season and the start of a weekend, more people would be flooding into the airport than usual. And rerouted traffic patterns to accommodate construction was just the icing on the cake.

And it doesn’t look like it’ll be changing any time soon. In fact, on Saturday, traffic patterns will be shifted again to accommodate construction, as per ABC 7.



Hopefully LGA will have figured things out by then, because folks were simply not impressed by the way the whole traffic situation was handled on Thursday. According to one eyewitness, there were no Port Authority officials—and only one single cop—helping direct car and foot traffic, as reported by Gothamist. Not only is it dangerous, but it’s also really damn frustrating for the thousands of people who count on that airline to take them where they need to be.

I guess try Newark or JFK next time.