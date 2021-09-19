Parler — a website that calls itself a free-speech social media platform, finds favor among far right-wing conservatives, and has been embroiled in its fair share of controversy, including the fact that it was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump during the January 6 storming of the Capitol building — is set to sponsor J. J. Yeley’s No. 17 car during the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Alsco Uniforms 302.

The Alsco Uniforms 302, which will take place on September 25, is the first Playoff race for NASCAR’s Xfinity series.

“It’s great having Parler on board for this race,” Yeley said in a statement. “I think Parler echoes the sentiment of a lot of NASCAR fans and myself, that free speech and the ability to have open conversation on or offline without fear is an important part of this country.”

A press release also notes that Parler CEO George Farmer has been looking to team up with a driver “who embodies the values important to both the Parler and NASCAR communities. J. J. Yeley is that guy.”

44-year-old Yeley has had a long racing career that has seen him becoming one of six drivers to win the USAC Triple Crown. He also competed in IndyCar, where he secured a season-best finish of 28th overall, followed by a NASCAR Cup Series career where his best overall season finish was 21st.

In 2021, Yeley has competed in three cars for two different Xfinity teams on a part-time basis: the Our Motorsports No. 23 and the SS-Green Light Racing with Rick Ware Racing team’s Nos. 7 and 17. He is not competing in the Playoffs.

An alignment between NASCAR and Parler has already proved to be a bit of a contentious one. In the past few years, NASCAR has undertaken different measures, like banning the flying of Confederate flags at races, as a way to create a more welcoming atmosphere. Parler, meanwhile, has been a hotbed for right-wing political takes that have included criticizing NASCAR for the move as well as accusing Bubba Wallace of “play[ing] victim” after one of his crew members discovered what appeared to be a noose hanging in Wallace’s garage.

NASCAR has since made an effort to align itself with a more tolerant mindset, which Yeley’s partnership with Parler subsequently undermines.