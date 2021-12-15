We recently wrote about the incredible damage caused by a stolen BMW crashing into a school bus so hard that it rolled over. There’s an update to the story and it’s a sad one. Not only will the owner of the car not be seeing any money from their insurance, but they’re being told to pay for the crash cleanup.

On Sunday, November 21, Ryan Zumwalt left his BMW E90 3 Series parked overnight in an office’s private parking lot. When he returned in the morning, his car wasn’t there, reports KHQ. Zumwalt thought that the car may have been towed for some reason, and called the police to report it stolen. Then, about an hour later, authorities called back with some bad news.

The car was stolen and eventually crashed into the school bus being driven by Blackhawk Delgado. The crash was violent enough to flip the bus and total both vehicles. The thief behind the wheel of the BMW ran.

Zumwalt felt violated and that his car was disrespected. He says that he put $8,000 to $9,000 into the BMW with upgrades like a turbo and an aftermarket exhaust.

Sadly, his troubles don’t end with a totaled car. Zumwalt’s insurance allegedly downgraded the BMW from comprehensive to liability, meaning he will not be seeing a payout, from KHQ:

“I called my insurance company. And so, I’ve paid comprehensive coverage on this vehicle. And we got a vehicle probably four days before this happened, added it to our claim. And at that time, they switched the BMW to liability without talking with us,” he said.



Meanwhile, what was left of his vehicle was impounded. All of this is bad enough, but there’s more. Zumwalt himself is being told to pay $2,500 for cleanup associated with the crash.



Zumwalt was understandably shocked:

“I was like, oh my gosh, we’re about to have to pay for cleanup after someone stole my car and got in an accident. And that’s exactly what happened,” he said. “Everyone’s like, you know, I mean, I don’t know what to tell you, but the fact is like someone stole my car off private property gets in an accident and then I’m the first fall guy to get money from,” he said. “I don’t think I will ever get over that.”

The person that had stolen Zumwalt’s BMW faces faces charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary, hit and run, reckless driving and driving while suspended. It was the second stolen vehicle they were caught with in a week, as they were arrested only a day before for for suspicion of possession of a different stolen vehicle. They were arrested and let go on their own recognizance.

Zumwalt hopes that this doesn’t happen to anyone else.



