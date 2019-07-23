Photo: Nissan

Picture this: You’re outside, messing around in the dry, desert dirt with your Nissan Titan when suddenly the interior lights start to flicker. The radio starts to come in intermittently. No, you aren’t about to be paid a visit from the Demogorgon in Stranger Things, but your truck might be in need of a recall repair.

Recently, Nissan issued a recall for model year 2017 to 2019 Titans (the light-duty, gasoline-driven ones) over a potential alternator harness issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s recall notice. It estimates 91,319 Titans are may be involved.

The defect is described thusly:

On certain Model Year 2017-2019 Nissan Titan vehicles, the alternator harness may have been damaged during the engine installation process. When the engine is lowered into place, the harness may contact the square edge of a metal frame bracket, causing the harness to pull away from its normal routing. If this occurs, the harness may become trapped against the bracket and the contact may breach its shield. Sustained contact may damages the wires and cause an electrical short to occur. An electrical short may cause the vehicle to experience abnormal electrical activity (i.e. interior lights flickering, intermittent radio). This condition may prevent the battery from charging, and over time, lead the battery to discharge.

Advertisement

Once the battery’s voltage lowers, the car could start operating at reduced power. The engine might stall during driving. And in very rare cases, the short could result in a fire in the engine compartment.

If you’ve noticed weird electrical activity in your truck, then it might be defective. When you bring it into the dealer to have it fixed, mechanics there will check the alternator harness for the correct routing and any existing damage. Then, they’ll either clip the harness into where it’s supposed to go or replace it altogether.

Advertisement

After that, you can be back on your merry way.