Teammates Alyssa Roenigk and Sabrina Howells were this close to winning last year’s Rebelle Rally, an eight-day all-women off-road navigation rally that covers more than 1,200 miles of desert across California and Nevada.



Losing by a mere 16 points in a competition where each day you earn hundreds of them may have been painful, but Roenigk and Howells also gained confidence from the defeat and learned they belonged in the winner’s circle.



That’s the mindset they’re approaching this year’s race with, where they’re trying to win the top trophy this time by driving the 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV across treacherous sand dunes and rocky terrain.



We sat down with the teammates before the Rebelle Rally 2021 to learn about their strategies going into it, as well as how they trained for it.

