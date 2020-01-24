Drive Free or Die.
Ott Tänak Survived This

Erik Shilling
Ott Tänak made history last year, becoming the first Estonian driver to win the World Rally Championship. But he’s not off to a great start this season as he tries to defend his title, crashing out in the fourth stage of this year’s Monte Carlo Rally.

Tänak and his co-driver Martin Jarveoja were able to get out of the car seemingly unscathed from today’s incident. Both were also taken to the hospital as a precaution but their team, Hyundai, said they were “fine.”

Tänak had been third overall after the beginning stages of the Monte Carlo Rally yesterday. Hyundai won the manufacturer’s championship last year while Tanak drove for Toyota Gazoo last year. Tänak made the surprise switch the same month he won the title. And despite this crash and despite being done for the weekend he should still like his chances to repeat as champion. A lot can happen in rally.

Anyway, enjoy this view from outside, featuring someone screaming, “Holy shit!!! Holy shit!!!” in Polish.

And another view, this one sans any Polish vulgarities.

