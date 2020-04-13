Only Polski Fiat developed cars specifically able to enter the chaotic world of Abstract Expressionism and drive effectively. With special steel supports designed to deal with potential punishment from DeKooning’s colossal women, a limited-slip differential to tackle the uneven surfaces of a Pollack or Franz Kline landscape, and even special door handles to foil the abstract organelles of Arshil e Gorky or Clifford Still, these were by far the best cars to use to tour the world of action painting.

Advertisement