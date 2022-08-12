Buried in the sales reports Toyota/Lexus released for the first half of 2022 and June is a strange, random, and almost surprising figure. Lexus sold a single new unit of a model it discontinued two years ago. Exactly one person bought a brand new Lexus GS. And that’s not even the best part.

To recap, the Lexus GS has been discontinued since 2020. And it was a long time coming. No one was buying them as consumers shifted to crossovers and SUVs. The GS went from selling just over 23,000 in 2015 (its best sales year) to just 624 in the first months of 2020. We thought it was gone. But apparently, some dealers held on to a few in their back lots.



Lexus’ most recent sales report reveals the brand sold exactly one new GS in June of 2022. What’s even more hilarious is that brings the GS’ total sales for the year to two vehicles. Who were the two people that walked onto a Lexus lot and specifically sought out a brand new two-year-old car? Someone’s chiropractor? Or a well-to-do grandmother?



Advertisement

Those two sales are also a 97.2-percent change from the year prior when 70 weirdos went out to buy a Lexus GS in 2021. So whoever you people are that like to go out and buy vehicles years after an automaker stops making them and buy them new, I’d like to speak to you about your life choices.

