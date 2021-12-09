In 2013, NASCAR driver Brian Vickers married a woman named Sarah Kellen, whose alias of Sarah Kensington may have been familiar to anyone who’s read through the countless flight logs and court allegations surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. That’s because Kellen was one of Epstein’s personal assistants and one of the many accomplices who helped him procure underage girls for sexual purposes.

Advertisement

The allegations against Kellen are damning: She’s said to have kept a book of names of young girls who would be directed to give Epstein massages only to later suffer some kind of abuse. Kellen was said to book travel for these young women and lead them to Epstein’s room.

Kellen was one of a small group of women who coached Epstein’s victims on how to pleasure the financier, The Cut reported.

According to one Haley Robson, who was recruited into Epstein’s ring at age 16, Kellen kept a long list of names that identified Epstein’s “masseuses” and would call on them to provide their services to Epstein. Another woman, Sarah Ransome, said that Ghislaine Maxwell and Kellen directly taught her how to pleasure Epstein.

Kellen, for her own part, has argued that she wasn’t a bad person in an interview with The Sun.

G/O Media may get a commission 23% Off DeWalt String Trimmer and Blower Take better care of your yard

Mitigate the accelerating pace of your lawn’s growth with this string trimmer, which has a 13" cutting swath and uses .080" line to do it. Buy for $199 at Amazon

“I’ve been made out to be such a monster, but it’s not true,” she said. “I’m a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. I was raped and abused weekly.”

Kellen started working for Epstein when she was around 18 years old. She did so for about a decade, then moved to Hawaii after Epstein was jailed in 2008 over allegations of child prostitution. Four years later, Kellen met Brian Vickers.

Advertisement

Vickers isn’t the only motorsport-adjacent person to have ties to Epstein. After the release of Epstein’s “black book,” which included the names and addresses of people who were presumably associated with Epstein in some way, keen motorsport fans were able to identify several important names in the pages, including Bernie Ecclestone, Jacques Villeneuve, Flavio Briatore, Pedro Diniz, Eddie Irvine, Lawrence Stroll, and Alejandro Agag.

How those men knew or interacted with Epstein is unclear, but it’s not exactly comforting.

Advertisement

Kellen now owns an interior design firm, and she and her husband are apparently awful neighbors.

Brian Vickers, for his own part, hasn’t raced in NASCAR since 2016. In 2003, he won the NASCAR Busch Series Championship (which is now the Xfinity Series), though his best finish in the Cup Series was 12th in 2009.