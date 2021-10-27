It’s been less than 24 hours since the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was announced, but one car dealer in Maryland already has 1,087 orders on file. Do you think people are excited?

The info comes via friend of the site Zerin Dube, who posted a screenshot from a Facebook group called Wholesale Car Club — a group dedicated to connecting people who are looking to buy, sell, or trade vehicles at competitive prices. The poster, dealer Chris Morgan, decided to clear up some confusion about his Z06 wait list by posting some frankly astounding facts:

Morgan alleges that his dealership is one of the biggest Chevy dealers in America, so they can get up to 100 new Corvette C8s per month, and he also claims that his dealership is probably going to get a lot more Z06 allocations than your dealership — hence why there are so many orders. He’s also promising that everyone who places an order now won’t later be surprised by some extra crazy fees; these orders are strictly MSRP only. And, again, we have no idea how much, exactly, MSRP will be; we can estimate that a Z06 will start somewhere in the mid-$80,000, but there’s still a lot we don’t know yet.

If you’re interested , Morgan suggests that you get on the list for a refundable deposit of $1,000... but with over 1,000 people ahead of you, he also hedges that you’re probably going to be sitting on the waiting list for three to four years. That could even end up being a conservative estimate considering how backed-up the supply chain is right now. It’s honestly kind of wild to think that people could be receiving a car that is, effectively, four years out of date.

And this is all just guesswork, because Morgan does hedge that he has no idea how many Z06s his dealership will be allotted. He could get 100 per month. He could get 100 per year. It’s all a crapshoot at this point.