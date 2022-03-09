Steven Stotts, the hauler driver for ARCA Menards Series team David Gilliland Racing, was killed in a highway crash outside of Longview, TX. He was transporting Taylor Gray’s car to Phoenix Raceway for this weekend’s race at the time of the accident on March 8.

Local news site the Longview News-Journal reports that Stotts was involved in an accident that took place on westbound I-20 at around 4:25 a.m. local time. The description of the accident is horrifying:

A preliminary investigation shows an SUV towing a small box trailer was headed west on I-20 when a tractor-trailer, driven by Stotts, came up behind it. Stotts, who was driving a hauler for David Gilliland Racing, failed to control the speed of the tractor-trailer, which struck the SUV. The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to “vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane,” according to [Sgt. Jean] Dark’s statement. The tractor-trailer went into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire, according to Dark. Its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median.

Other passengers in Stott’s hauler and the passengers of the SUV were all transported to Longview hospital in stable condition.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Steven Stotts, co-driver for our No. 17 ARCA team tranporter, that was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas,” the team said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven’s family and friends.”

The team has not released a statement since that time. It is unclear if DGR will participate in the upcoming event at Phoenix Raceway, and the most recent update has stated the team’s participation “will be determined at a later time.”